Emergent 2023, rising stars

Blending the art of designers, performers, filmmakers and actors, Bunjil Place will be hosting Emergent 2023: Graduate Showcase throughout the months of March and April 2024.

As a celebration of the works and talent of young artists in the City of Casey, there will be three main events throughout the two months.

City of Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff PSM said that the Emergent programs give Casey Council and the community a chance to support the next generation of creative minds and to take part in their artistic journey.

“I encourage everyone to immerse themselves in Emergent 2023: Graduate Showcase and witness the incredible talent throwing in the City of Casey.

“Head to Bunjil Place this March and April to be inspired and witness the future of art, design, performance and film unfold before your eyes,” Ms Duff said.

The first event will be an exhibition, running from Saturday 16 March until Sunday 7 April.

Featuring the works of 35 emerging artists, designers, photographers and filmmakers from Casey, themes such as mental health awareness and cultural identity will be on display for audiences to see.

The second event will be held for one day only on Sunday 17 March, where it will showcase the performances of VCE and VET dance, music and drama students in the Bunjil Place Theatre.

The final event will be a short film screening on Friday 5 April, where projects from VCE media students will be exhibiting their projects of heart-pounding horror, social commentary and everything in between.

All events feature free entry for audiences, but bookings are essential for the live performances and the film screening.

For more information on bookings and events, visit www.bunjilplace.com.au/news/emergent-2023-graduate-showcase