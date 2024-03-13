Free help against workplace sexual harassment

A free legal help service for workplace sexual harassment has been launched, with appointments opening at Dandenong Library.

South-East Monash Legal Service lawyer Rohan Sethi is at the library one morning a week for free legal advice appointments.

It’s part of the SMLS’s Advocacy Against Sexual Harassment (AASH) program to combat under-reporting of workplace sexual harassment.

Fewer than one in five people (18 per cent) who experience sexual harassment in the workplace make a report or complaint, Rohan says.

Only 4 per cent see a lawyer.

“Since the AASH program has launched the number of enquiries and cases are a much higher than usual response for intakes.”

Confidential free legal assistance is also given to low-income workers experiencing vulnerability or disadvantage.

SMLS recently represented a young woman at conciliation.

“She demonstrated courage and resolve in sticking to her walkaway figure and insisting on the other party paying not just damages but also demonstrating accountability.

“We negotiated a substantial amount in terms of general damages, apology and the other party agreeing to get anti-discrimination and sexual harassment training for all staff to prevent sexual harassment and discrimination at the workplace.”

According to SafeWork Australia, one in three people (33%) – including 41 per cent of women – say they have experienced sexual harassment at work in the last five years.

Young women and women from a culturally diverse background are particularly at greater risk.

Women of CALD backgrounds report experiencing sexual harassment at twice the rate of the surveyed population.

“Our team has seen a number of young people coming forward with complaints of workplace sexual harassment, including clients under the age of 18,” Rohan said.

The AASH program is free and confidential. Details: 9545 7400 or 9038 8002 between 9am-4.30pm, or info@smls.com.au