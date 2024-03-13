SRL toxic soil in Dandenong not ruled out

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Contaminated soil from Suburban Rail Loop works could be taken to soil-treatment facilities “east of Melbourne”, according to the project’s authority.

Stage 1 of the twin-tunnel-rail project links Cheltenham to Box Hill, with possible contaminated soil expected to be unearthed near the former Highett Gasworks as well as a train stabling facility to be built on a former landfill in Heatherton

Acid sulphate soils, gases and vapours, contaminated groundwater or “any other hazardous materials” were potential issues.

The Suburban Rail Loop Authority responded to Star Journal’s recent story on Greater Dandenong councillors alarmed by the possibility of thousands of tonnes of toxic soil being dumped in Dandenong.

Whilst not specifically addressing the Dandenong question, the SRLA has confirmed that “any soil that cannot be reused” would be treated at appropriately licensed facilities in consultation with the EPA.

The facilities “could include approved sites in the east of Melbourne”.

“The vast majority of soil excavated on SRL East will be safe to reuse as part of SRL works or on other projects – we will work with contractors to identify the most appropriate way to recycle and manage soil safely,” a spokesperson said.

According to the project’s Environment Effects Statement, less than 5 per cent of the 3.5 million cubic metres of soil was likely to be contaminated. That’s up to 175,000 tonnes.

Toxic soil would be disposed in line with Environment Protection Authority Victoria and WorkSafe guidelines at “appropriately licensed facilities”.

The SRL project has been plagued by cost blowouts. The initial $50 billion projection has reportedly blown out to $216 billion for the first two stages between Cheltenham and Tullamarine airport.

The State Opposition, if elected in 2026, has pledged to halt the project. It also raised concerns about relocating “toxic and dangerous soil” near communities.

As reported last month, Greater Dandenong councillors Rhonda Garad and Jim Memeti say Dandenong, which is home to soil recycling facilities and Lyndhurst toxic landfill, should not become the SRL’s dumping ground.

They have also been outspoken on residents in Dandenong South and Keysborough South being exposed to industrial pollution.

The SRL’s first stage includes six new underground stations and 26 kilometres of rail tunnels between Cheltenham and Box Hill. It is touted to open by 2036.

According to the SRLA, residents in Greater Dandenong and surrounding municipalities would be able to access an extra 100,000 jobs within an hour on public transport.

An example is a student could travel from Dandenong railway station to Deakin University in 28 minutes, via a train swap in Clayton.