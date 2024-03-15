Medical waste facility charged over fire

A medical waste facility in Dandenong South has been charged by EPA Victoria over a fire on-site on 8 June 2022.

It’s alleged Cleanaway Daniels Services Pty Ltd breached a condition of its EPA licence to ensure waste does not burn at the 34 Cahill Street site.

The fire resulted in clinical and related waste burning in a hammermill which was used to treat the waste, the EPA stated on 15 March.

“The fire emitted a large plume of dark smoke over Dandenong South until firefighters from Fire Rescue Victoria brought it under control.”

The matter is listed for Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 18 April.