Police target Keysborough in illegal-tobacco raids

A tobacco store and a storage facility in Keysborough have been raided by police as part of an investigation into large-scale illegal tobacco importation.

Police allegedly seized hundreds of packets and cartons of cigarettes, 10000 nicotine pouches, 10 kilograms of loose tobacco and more than 1000 vapes from the two premises as well as a home in Truganina on Wednesday 13 March.

A 35-year-old Truganina man was arrested and charged with possessing tobacco products with an intent to defraud the revenue and with committing an indictable offence on bail.

Police say he was previously charged in relation to the investigation. He faced court and was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.

The raids were part of Operation Tyers involving Victoria Police, the AFP and members of the Australian Border Force’s Illicit Tobacco Taskforce.

Last month six men were arrested in Melbourne as part of the investigation.

Police alleged some of the men work for freight and transport logistics companies in trusted positions, and that several of the men may have links to a Melbourne-based Middle Eastern organised crime syndicate.

“The warrants this week highlight the ability for these criminal syndicates to almost immediately continue business as usual even after significant law enforcement disruption,” Acting Superintendent Dan Ryan of Victoria Police said.

“Over the past 12 months we have seen the illicit tobacco market become a significant driver of organised crime here in Victoria and with that has come a series of reckless and violent offending, particularly arson attacks.”