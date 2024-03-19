214km/h driver charged

A Longwarry man has been charged and his car impounded after he was caught allegedly driving over twice the speed limit in Dandenong South.

Cardinia Highway Patrol officers initially detected the Holden Commodore travelling at an alleged speed of 142km/h in a 100km/h section of the Monash Freeway just before 4am on Tuesday 19 March.

As officers followed the vehicle, the Commodore allegedly increased its speed to 214km/h.

The vehicle was intercepted shortly after stopping at a red light on Pound Road, police say.

The 30-year-old driver was charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, driving in a manner dangerous and two counts of speeding.

He will appear at the Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.

The Commodore was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1038.