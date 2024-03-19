Three in alleged stolen van arrested

Three men were arrested after an alleged evasion of police in Dandenong.

Dandenong police officers say they spotted a motorbike travelling at speeds of up to 200km/h on the Monash Freeway about 1.30am on Tuesday 19 March.

With an Air Wing above, the rider went to a nearby shopping centre and put the bike into an allegedly stolen white van.

The driver of the van drove on before being brought to a halt by police stop sticks on Corrigan Road in Noble Park.

Police say the driver and his two passengers dumped the van and fled on foot.

With the assistance of the K9 unit, the trio were arrested a short time later on Simpson Street.

Police also seized drugs, cash, ammunition, stolen ID’s and other stolen property.

A 28-year-old Springvale man, a 24-year-old Noble Park man and a 27-year-old Narre Warren man were taken in for police questioning.

