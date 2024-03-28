Future shape of Green Wedge wards on the line

By Sahar Foladi

A controversial proposed boundary change combining the Green Wedge in Keysborough South and the huge industrial zone in Dandenong South under one council ward has received backlash from residents.

As part of a council boundary (wards) review ahead of elections in October, the Victorian Electoral Commission has published a preliminary report that seeks to balance out uneven numbers of voters in Greater Dandenong wards.

The report has put forth two models with a major point of difference between model one and model two being that the Dandenong Ward in model one would comprise the entire Green Wedge area in Keysborough, Bangholme and Lyndhurst as well as most of the Dandenong South industrial area and Dandenong CBD.

Model two would retain similar boundaries to the present.

Councillor Rhonda Garad, who represents the Keysborough South ward, including Bangholme’s green wedge, fears the move “could be engineering the start of industrialisation of the Green Wedge.”

“My theory is they will start to allow large warehouses – mildly agricultural, warehouse storage of fruits and vegetables into the Green Wedge.

“That will be the beginning of the end. It will no longer be the Green Wedge as such.”

She also pointed out the major difference in land use for both the Green Wedge and the industrial zones and its communities.

In a briefing on Monday 18 March, councillors remained divided on the proposed models “so a formal submission from the organisation cannot be presented,” according to a council submission to the review.

However, the council noted concerns with having the Green Wedge and the industrial zone under one ward would lead to “significant competing” and “conflicting priorities” for any councillor or council.

“Council acknowledges it may be easier to locate ward boundaries along major arterial roads and that they may cause some complexity when they are divided by ward boundaries in relation to access.

“Council however, does not agree that major arterial roads always divide communities of interest and should not automatically be considered as doing so in ward boundary review proposals.”

More than 200 online submissions opted against model one.

Individual residents, the Defenders of the South East Green Wedge Inc, as well as representatives such as the Willow Lodge Village Residents Association were among the model-one opponents.

Palm Lake Resort Willow Lodge retirement village residents in Bangholme alone made 182 form-letter submissions as well as the Willow Lodge Village Residents Association which called model one as “repugnant and illogical.”

An online public hearing on Wednesday 27 March hosted submissions from Cr Garad as well as Willow Lodge Village Residents Association secretary Carmel Perkins and former councillor and 2024 Greater Dandenong Sustainability Award winner Matthew Kirwan.

“Our residents are particularly vulnerable and anxious yet again due to the uncertainty of their future,” Ms Perkins said.

“Our concern with Model one is the risk of being surrounded by industry in the future. Even though Willow Lodge is not currently zoned industrial, if our ward is moved from Keysborough South to Dandenong then there is a high probability of being rezoned industrial, as was mooted in 2015.”

She also highlighted the increase in land value if the area was to be rezoned which “will be passed onto residents by the owner” in their rental fee “inadvertently increasing living costs” and placing the majority in financial crisis.

“Site fee rental for our residents is currently approaching 40 per cent of disposable income which, for the majority of residents who receive the Aged Pension, is a substantial amount.

“This, combined with the ongoing rampant increases of Victoria’s general cost of living, would place residents in a situation of extreme financial hardship.”

The village consists of 400 houses with more than 400 residents who previously spoke up about the impacts of the industry 2 industrial zone area such as the thick cloud of toxic smoke from an industrial blaze as reported by Star Journal in December 2023.

Model one is also listed as the preferred model chosen by the VEC panel noting it had a strong chance to remain compliant through to the 2028 election despite changes to 10 wards.

However, it also noted that model two required minimal changes and impacts to the areas.

“In summary, while the panel supported model one due mainly to its longevity and its appearance of better serving communities of interest, it considered model two to have advantages too,” the report said.

“Model two has fewer electors impacted, and fewer wards changed, which might be preferable to affected communities. As such, the panel is now seeking public comment on the proposed structure.”

A final recommendation for the Minister for Local Government is being prepared which will take into account the requirements of the law, population data and public views.

It is expected to be submitted to the minister on Wednesday 24 April.