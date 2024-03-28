Police investigate Lynbrook shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Lynbrook on the night of 27 March.

It’s believed a man was shot while sitting in a vehicle at a set of traffic lights at the intersection of Commercial Drive and South Gippsland Highway about 8.30pm.

The man was driven to the hospital by a relative where he remained in stable condition.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined at this stage.

Detectives will investigate if a car fire in Narre Warren last night is linked to the shooting.

Emergency services received reports an Audi was alight on Boundary Road shortly before 9.30pm.

The fire is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the car fire is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au