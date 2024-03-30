Spotlight on travel claim ‘error’

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong mayor Lana Formoso has called for new protocols for councillor-travel claims after a recent “administrative error”.

Crs Formoso and Bob Milkovic flew to Canberra for a Statehood Day of Serbia reception at the Canberra Hyatt on 27 February.

As required by the council’s travel policy, the mayor approved Cr Milkovic’s travel and accommodation expenses – about $1400.

However the mayor’s costs did not receive prior approval from chief executive Jacqui Weatherill – which is also required under the council’s protocol.

Cr Formoso subsequently reimbursed the council for the entire trip’s cost.

“I originally planned to drive to Canberra in February and there wasn’t going to be any cost to Council,” Cr Formoso said.

“For personal reasons, my plans changed and I flew to Canberra.

“Then there was an administrative error where I overlooked the formal approval process regarding my own travel. I take responsibility for this error.

“As a result, I decided it was appropriate to cover my own travel expenses. I reimbursed Council for the total cost of my travel within a few days of my return from Canberra.”

Cr Tim Dark said he had “significant concerns” about the “systemic failures of governance”.

He said there had been a “blasé” explanation that there had been a clerical error by an administrator.

Subsequently, it was clear that the error breached the councillor code of conduct and the Local Government Act, he said.

Signalling a change in protocols, councillors voted on 25 March on whether to approve $750 flights for Cr Formoso and Ms Weatherill to join an upcoming GSEM delegation in Canberra.

“I won’t be approving any further travel for any councillors until we change the policy – that it is voted upon by council resolution or Ms Weatherill makes the call,” Cr Formoso said.

“I don’t want to be put in that position of approving other councillors’ travel.”

The Statehood Day of Serbia reception shortly followed ambassadors and community leaders attending an historic Serbian flag raising at Harmony Square in Dandenong to mark the day on 15 February.

Cr Formoso told Star Journal it was important for the council to “maintain strong ties with community leaders and diplomats who represent different cultures (and) backgrounds of our residents”.

“I am proud of our city’s connections to other countries.”

Cr Formoso also attended the inauguration of the Federation of Hazara Council of Australia at Parliament House on the same day.

“The Hazara community is particularly strong in Dandenong.

“Many members of our highly valued Hazara community arrived as refugees or asylum seekers and they are now small business owners, tradespeople, professionals, students and volunteers who enrich our municipality’s cultural fabric and contribute to our economic prosperity.

“It is always a pleasure to attend events of significance to our local communities.”

Neither Cr Formoso and Milkovic have yet reported back to the council on the trip, a council spokesperson said.

“It is common for councillors to explain travel and attendance at conferences in their councillor reports (at) following Council meetings.

“This is then published in the Minutes of Council meetings.”

Greater Dandenong’s public online register of councillor expenses gives little detail except a cost breakdown of flights, taxi fares, accommodation and other expenses.

There’s no explanation on the travel’s purpose, destination or benefits for Greater Dandenong.

So far in 2023-’24 financial year, Cr Formoso has claimed $5759 in expenses, followed by councillors Richard Lim ($3404), Jim Memeti ($3310), Bob Milkovic ($1629) and Rhonda Garad ($1063).

In October, a Municipal Association of Victoria conference and dinner in Melbourne attended by Crs Formoso, Lim, Memeti and Garad cost $764 per person.

The mayor also claimed $399 overnight accommodation at Sofitel on Collins to attend the MAV State Council meeting at the hotel the next day.

In September, Crs Formoso, Lim and Memeti each claimed more than $2300 for a National Local Roads & Transport Congress in Canberra.