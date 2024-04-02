Hazard signs mayhem

by Sahar Foladi

A huge, uprooted tree stump in Dandenong North has lingered as a safety hazard for road users for weeks.

The stump located on a median strip near the Stud and Heatherton roads intersection was raised by mayor Lana Formoso and councillor Bob Milkovic at a Greater Dandenong council meeting on Monday 25 March.

“We did flag the huge tree stump that was uprooted on Stud Road,” Cr Formoso said.

“Vic Road has intervened, they taped it off and put barriers around the tree as opposed to removing it.

“The barriers subsequently have now fallen through the winds and are now blocking the passageway of the actual road itself.

“So, they have now made the situation even worse, if we could flag please that because that’s definitely a hazard.”

As they asked the council officers to prioritise this issue, Cr Milkovic added that the issue is now bigger than what it was originally.

“One of the signs has been knocked over and people drive over it. It’s become a bigger problem than what it was in the first place.”

The council has been in touch with the Department of Transport and Planning about the tree stump and were informed “they would action a clean-up” on Friday 15 March.