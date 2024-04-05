Police are investigating a fatal collision in Lynbrook this afternoon.

It is believed that a car collided with a motorcycle near the intersection of South Gippsland Freeway and Henry Lawson Drive about 12.45pm.

The rider of the motorcycle, who is yet to be identified, died at the scene.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are being investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.