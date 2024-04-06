Cranbourne buoyed by youngsters

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Southern Football Netball League (SFNL) Division 1 club Cranbourne is confident in its emerging talent ahead of 2024.

The absence of an under-19s side last year limited a clear wave of replacements for departed experienced best 22 players Chris Ramac, Anthony Fischer, and Ben Pola, alongside goal kickers Marc Holt and Kirk Dickson in the offseason.

But with the Eagles set to field an under-19s side in 2024 and SFNL Academy members Ky Williams and Brad Frater headlining a strong, young contingent, coach Steve O’Brien has been “pleasantly surprised” by what they’ve shown.

“We still think we have good depth to cover us in the seniors so that will be put to the test throughout the season,” O’Brien said.

“We think we’ve found some good young kids throughout preseason which obviously helps us.

“Ky Williams is one who you can see after 12 months in our system, how much that has improved him – he looks a totally different player.

“He’ll be an inside midfielder – we spent some time last year educating him on other roles and why he’s playing in other roles: because it’s a strong midfield to crack into.

“He accepted that last year and this year he’s played pretty much as an inside-midfielder all preseason.

“We think there will be opportunities for players if they’re willing to work hard and play different roles.”

The departures of Holt and Dickson are set to especially pinch, the pair kicking 114 goals last season – both in the top five goal kickers in the competition.

Having been unable to secure a noted big forward to replace the pair, the club will be reliant on incumbents to step up, with rucks Jake Stephens and Michael Boland possibly set to spend more time forward.

The ball movement is also bound to change given the absence of Holt’s imposing contested marking.

“You can’t replace Marc Holt so we’ve had to get our heads around the fact that when ‘Holty’ was there, if you were under pressure, you could just bang the thing in and let him do the rest where we can’t do that now,” O’Brien said.

“It might mean we have to be a little bit smarter or more patient and other times we have to get more speed on the ball and get it in a bit quicker.

“’Dicko’s’ a fantastic player as well and hard to replace but it opens up opportunity for others to try a new skillset and compete.

“We think as long as we compete, we’ll be half a chance.

“We’ve tried a few different guys to give ourselves a few options and something we’ve never had previously is that flexibility.

“We’re big on that this year, being really flexible up forward.

“We’ve tried a few different setups and systems.

“We might go smaller and go for speed or throw some other big boys down there and have them competing.”

As previously reported by Star News, Zak Roscoe and Dylan Cavalot will co-skipper the side this year.

“(Dylan’s) a natural leader of men and when you watch him play, he’s absolute warrior,” O’Brien said.

“Where Zak has the class and the skill, ‘Cav’ balances it off.

“He’s one of the hardest players you’ll ever come across and his willingness to buy into the team plan is second to none and he provides vocal leadership as well.”

Cranbourne’s season kicks-off on Saturday with a mouth-watering grand final rematch against Cheltenham at Jack Barker Oval.

Ins: Tyler Finn, Josh Cochrane.

Outs: Ben Pola, Cal Pola, Kirk Dickson, Anthony Fischer, Chris Ramac, Marc Holt.