Big crowd for Eid festivities

By Sahar Foladi

The City of Greater Dandenong saw its first Eid chand raat festival over the weekend.

Organised by small business owner Mannat’s Collection, Galsum Foladi held their annual event in Dandenong this time on Saturday 6 April.

“The event was a great success, everyone was able to attend and enjoy the beautiful culture that we share here in the South East.”

A record breaking, more than 1000 people were attracted to the festival at the Gloria Pyke Netball Complex as one of the first kick-start Eid festivities organised in the South East so far.

An attendee, Shakeela Naz commented, “I really enjoyed this event, there were so many beautiful dresses on discounted price, really worth it, great job.”

The well received event attracted people from as far as Geelong, CBD and further Eastern suburbs.

Those who attended were treated to a variety of dresses, kids wear, traditional Pakistani jewellery, Afghan dresses, to mouth-watering food, chaat, chai, biryani and so much more were there to choose from.

To accommodate such a large crowd, Ms Foladi had prepared months before the big day.

“This year’s event was different from the past four years’ chand raat event.

“Every year the community request for a bigger space for this festival, especially last year we had people waiting outside the building just to enter,” Ms Foladi said.

Last year, the Hallam location saw more than 500 people attend including South Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis and Narre Warren North MP Belinda Wilson as reported by Star Journal.

The City of Greater Dandenong mayor, Lana Formoso and deputy mayor Richard Lim also attended to show their support.

In her speech, the mayor expressed her gratitude for the cultural experience.

Like many girls, she too got her henna done on the night in the lead up to Eid, which is expected to be on Wednesday 10 April, according to the new moon sighting.

The event was a chance to bring together the community and to celebrate culturally diverse women, who all run their own businesses in the community.

Inspired by the mayor, Ms Foladi said the $2 entry fee was raised for Monash Children’s Hospital.

“The Australian community have always supported us so this was our chance to give back to the community and towards a great cause.”

Eid marks the end of the month of Ramadan where Muslims across the globe fast from sunrise to sunset.

Another chand raat will be held by Ms Foladi in Clyde North at the Clyde Public Hall on Tuesday 9 April, a night before Eid.