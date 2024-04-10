Looking back at Casey and Cardinia’s history

Casey and Cardinia history enthusiasts are encouraged to come along to the Casey Cardinia Heritage Festival to hear from some of the community’s most passionate and knowledgeable local historians for a walk down memory lane.

Guided by the National Trust of Australia’s 2024 festival theme ‘connections’, the free event is running from 10am to 2pm on Sunday 21 April at the Berwick Senior Citizens Centre.

Delivered by Connected Libraries and Myli and supported by the City of Casey, the event will also feature various information stalls from local historical community groups, book sales, live music and entertainment throughout the day.

A Devonshire tea will also be available for purchase for $2.50, with attendees encouraged to explore nearby shops and restaurants in Berwick Village for lunch.

Casey Council administrators chair Noelene Duff PSM said the heritage festival will be the perfect opportunity to discover the stories behind the natural heritage, native flora and fauna and historical buildings which can be found all throughout Casey and the surrounding region.

“Make sure to come along, have a chat with the historians in attendance and you never know, you just might learn something new about the community you live in,” she said.

Connected Libraries chief executive Beth Luppino said they are excited to hear the room buzzing with discussions about the past.

“Connected Libraries and Myli are proud to partner to celebrate the rich local history of Casey and Cardinia at the heritage festival,” she said.

Connected Libraries local history librarian Kate Davis said the festival will showcase the dedication of local historical societies and groups to the preservation of the local history of Casey and Cardinia.

“It’s a chance for community members to learn about the past of this region, whilst connecting with the people who know that history best,” she said.

Myli local history and genealogy literacy librarian Charlotte Milkins from said it is fitting that this year the theme of the National Trust’s Heritage Festival is ‘connections’.

“This is a collaborative event between Myli, Connected Libraries and the passionate local history groups to help promote historical experiences across our area, through individual and community stories,” she said.

“There are so many unique stories to tell about the Casey-Cardinia area, and at the Casey-Cardinia Heritage Festival we hope to share some of those stories with you all.”