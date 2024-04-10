Speed reduction welcome, but more to be done

Dandenong residents have finally received a minor win after Stud Road’s speed is set to be reduced after years of battle and a toddler’s life lost in a “preventable” death in 2023.

The City of Greater Dandenong Council has welcomed the upcoming change to the posted speed limit from 80km/h to 60km/h.

The Department of Transport and Planning will undertake works this week to introduce the new speed on the stretch of Stud Rd between Heatherton Rd and Cheam St.

The reduction from 80km/h will encourage safer driving conditions and provide motorists with more time to react in dangerous situations.

Greater Dandenong Mayor, Cr Lana Formoso said she welcomed the reduced speed limit as an interim measure, while Council would continue to advocate for safer road conditions.

“Following the tragic death of a child on this stretch of road last year, Council continues to push for a more permanent safety solution.

“We have been calling for a safer pedestrian crossing and traffic lights at the intersection of Stud Rd and McFees Rd for many years. We implore the State Government to fund this

project as a matter of urgency. We are sincerely hoping to hear the project is funded in the Victorian Government’s budget to be handed down in May.”

A signalised pedestrian crossing was “shovel-ready” since 2019 but delayed due to lack of funds.

The State Government still hasn’t set a time-frame for the project.

The mayor was left traumatised as one of the first at the scene of the toddler’s accident on Stud Rd in December last year.

As reported previously by Star Journal, the boy had been standing with his father in a bike lane in front of Dandenong Stadium as they set to cross the six-lane, 80km/h road just after noon on Sunday 17 December.

Cr Formoso said, “The reduction in the speed limit is welcome, but it doesn’t provide a safe crossing for pedestrians, cyclists or bus commuters. We need a safe option for people to cross this road.”

She said the loss of a young life last December deeply affected the Greater Dandenong community.

Weather permitting, works will take place to replace the speed limit signs on Tuesday 9 April.

During this time there will be lane closures on Stud Rd and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h.