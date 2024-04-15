ANZAC Day services across the region

Four ANZAC Day services will be held over three separate days in Greater Dandenong and surrounds this year.

On Sunday 21 April, Noble Park and Springvale cenotaphs will host traditional marches by servicepeople and families, followed by ANZAC services.

Marchers will start their parade at Springvale at 10am, followed by a service at the Springvale Town Hall cenotaph at 10.15am.

In Noble Park, a march will take place on Mons Parade at 10.30am with the service at the memorial park at 10.45am.

The service features speeches from Noble Park RSL president John Meehan and guest speaker Brendan Kincade OAM from the Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia.

Singer Colin Perkins accompanied by the Keysborough College band will perform, as well as the Australian Army Band and bugler.

Students from Carwatha College will recite poems Tribute to Anzac Day and On This Hallowed Day.

Meanwhile, the repaired Endeavour Hills war memorial will host an ANZAC Day service at 11am, Tuesday 23 April after a year-long hiatus.

The service hosted by Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL is the first at the shrine since it was destroyed by an out-of-control car in late 2022.

The memorial is at Heatherton Road, outside Endeavour Hills shopping centre.

On ANZAC Day, 25 April, Dandenong RSL will stage a 6am dawn service at the Pillars of Freedom cenotaph on the corner of Clow and Lonsdale streets Dandenong.

It is followed by a barbecue breakfast at the RSL club on Clow Street.

A march will gather at the corner of Walker and McCrae streets at 10.15am. Paraders will march to the Pillars of Freedom for a traditional service at 11am.

The club’s doors will be open from 12pm.

SERVICES

SUNDAY 21 APRIL

– Springvale Town Hall from 10am

– Noble Park cenotaph, Mons Parade from 10.30am

TUESDAY 23 APRIL

– Endeavour Hills war memorial, Heatherton Road from 11am

THURSDAY 25 APRIL

– Dandenong dawn service from 6am; march and service from 10.15am. Both services at the Pillars of Freedom memorial, Dandenong.