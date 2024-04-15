Gum trees’ fate in council’s hands

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The fate of two towering gum trees controversially approved for removal in central Noble Park seemingly remains in Greater Dandenong Council’s hands.

Last year, Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny ordered the removal of three River Red Gums as part of her approval of a six-storey apartment tower at 51A Douglas Street.

It led to public protests at the site, with a petition of more than 1350 signatures calling for the retention of the trees.

Despite the Government’s planning approval, the council sought legal advice on saving two of the trees that are standing partly on adjacent council land.

Greater Dandenong city futures executive director Sanjay Manivasagasivam on 11 April said the minister had since confirmed that the council’s “consent” was required to remove the trees.

In a recent letter, Ms Kilkenny outlined that the permit included “vegetation removal” but also that “Council’s consent is required for the removal of vegetation located on Council-owned land,” Mr Manivasagasivam said.

Tree supporters were recently alarmed that Ms Kilkenny’s own letter to a resident on 25 March advised “it was not considered possible to retain the trees without substantially restricting the development of the site”.

Resident Gaye Guest was reassured by Mr Manivasagasivam’s comments.

“We have to protect our gum trees. In my view, those two trees are a symbol of Noble Park.

“The building can be built around the trees, which can be landscaped into a nice garden and open space area.”

She says the trees are the last remnant specimens in the area after the Government sawed down 66 along Mons Parade as part of the 2016 sky-rail project.

During the approval process, Greater Dandenong had also submitted to the Planning Minister for a change in the apartment tower’s design to preserve the trees.