Stolen truck allegedly rams police car

A man has been charged with allegedly ramming a police car with a truck in Keysborough on Sunday morning (14 April).

Police say officers spotted an allegedly stolen tipper-truck in a car park on Corrigan Road about 10am.

A man was asleep inside the truck, with the engine running, police say.

Police cars cordoned off the truck front and behind before knocking on the driver window.

On awaking, the driver allegedly reversed the truck into a marked police car in an attempt to escape.

He refused to get out of the truck, leading to officers smashing the driver’s window and deploying OC spray.

A 27-year-old man from Noble Park was arrested.

He was charged with aggravated recklessly exposing a police officer to risk by driving, damaging an emergency service vehicle, vehicle theft and weapons and driving offences.

A police officer suffered minor injuries.

The truck was allegedly stolen from Notting Hill on 7 January.