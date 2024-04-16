Alleged hoon driver charged with risky ‘trifecta’

A 48-year-old driver who dropped a burnout in Noble Park has been charged with 10 offences.

Police officers from Dandenong’s Achilles Taskforce observed the alleged hoon act at the corner of Heatherton Road and Marshall Street about 1.45am on Sunday 14 April.

His car was found to have a home-made bonnet scoop and bald tyres, making it unroadworthy.

Despite being on a zero blood-alcohol restriction, the man returned a breath-test reading of .176, police say.

He also allegedly tested positive to cannabis.

His car was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $913 and his licence immediately suspended.

Achilles Taskforce Sergeant Paul Holtzinger labelled the incident as the “trifecta of risky behaviour while behind the wheel”.

“To do a burnout at an intersection on a Sunday afternoon while allegedly both alcohol and drug-affected is extremely dangerous,” he said.

“Your reaction times are severely impacted, and it is so easy to lose control of your car and crash into another vehicle or pedestrian.

“This incident could have resulted in both the driver or another innocent person being seriously injured or even killed.”

The man was charged on summons with driving a vehicle causing a loss of traction as well as causing unnecessary smoke and using a vehicle not complying with registration standards.

He was also charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and breaching his zero-alcohol licence condition.