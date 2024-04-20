Backyard home rejected

by Sahar Foladi

A plan for a double storey dwelling at the rear of an existing home has been rejected by the state’s planning tribunal.

The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal reviewed the proposed plans at 5 McKeon Circuit Dandenong North after the City of Greater Dandenong refused to grant a permit.

Greater Dandenong was concerned that the double storey dwelling height would be “inconsistent” with the preferred character of the area as well as providing an unacceptable level of private open space.

The layout would “unreasonably affect the amenity of the adjoining properties”, the council argued.

VCAT member Katherine Paterson on 11 April ruled out some of the council concerns but denied a permit due to the lack of a reasonable response to the preferred character of the area.

“It is an indication that the design of the second dwelling needs to be rethought to respond better to the preferred neighbourhood character outcomes sought for this site.”

Ms Paterson was also not satisfied that the side setback of the dwelling will provide enough area for a canopy planting as desired by the council’s neighbourhood character policy.

Although, predominantly located in a single storey neighbourhood with a much older demographic, Ms Paterson acknowledged the Planning Policy preferences in such case.

“Planning policy clearly prefers the construction of single storey dwellings at the rear of sites.

“However, it is also clear that planning policy contemplates circumstances where two storey dwelling at the rear of sites may be considered.”