Little Demons crank things up

By David Nagel

The VFL Oval at Casey Fields was transformed into a sea of colour on Sunday as the South East Juniors (SEJ) kick-started their season with the hugely popular Little Demons Day.

The main oval was split into several smaller-sized playing fields, with players, coaches and umpires sharing a stage usually reserved for VFL games and Melbourne AFL training.

Teams from under 8s through to under 10s took part in Little Demons Day, which acts as the curtain-dropper on the SEJ season.

Gazette Sport – proudly supported by Gumbuya World – will run a weekly segment on SEJ football this season, where we highlight the future stars of the game.

If there are milestones or special events that we need to know about, send us a photo and a few words via email to sport@starnewsgroup.com.au and we’ll do our best to shine the spotlight on the littler legends of the game.