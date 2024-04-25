ANZAC Day commemoration unbeatable

by Sahar Foladi

Despite the gloomy and rainy weather conditions, the community backed up the ANZAC Day commemoration and paid their respects in Dandenong.

In what is known as one of the largest turnouts, by the Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL secretary Mark Osborne, it was also the first year without John Wells who retired as president of the Dandenong Cranbourne RSL.

The new president of the Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL, Lance McDermott filled in the new role this year.

“It’s about commemorating the people who died to make us a free country so people can come here and feel safe. That’s what it’s all about.

“There were people everywhere it was incredible to see.”

Although the new role is a “steep learning curve” for Mr McDermott, it will be a fulfilling journey he says.

The entire community from the Greater Dandenong poured out to march toward the cenotaph and laid their wreathes as they paid their respects.

Community organisations representatives, local mosque representatives, numbers of local school representatives, Police members, scouts, the City of Greater Dandenong councillors, and mayor as well as Bruce MP Julian Hill and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams with her son Ruairi.

The City of Greater Dandenong mayor, Lana Formoso, was surrounded by the local school community, as a secondary teacher.

“I’m really honoured to be here today.

“The sacrifices of those before us has given us all the rights and privileges to have the liberties that we have in Australia, something that we really like to reflect on every year, something I’ve been teaching my children and students since forever.

“It’s incredibly important to commemorate and think about all the people and those who haven’t been recognised as fallen soldiers.”

The Australian and New Zealand flags aloft led the march to the cenotaph where families waited for the service to begin.

Bruce MP, Julian Hill said it was wonderful to see the support and involvement of people from different cultural background on this day.

“Anzac Day is now without doubt Australia’s most important secular occasions.

“All Australians regardless of their background, faith ethnicity come together right across the country in hundreds of local ceremonies to remember and honour those who served and sacrificed their lives and health to defend our country and that we can live our lives in freedom today.”