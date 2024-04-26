Students lead ANZAC respects

Seven schools led an ANZAC service for hundreds of children at Dingley Village on 24 April.

It featured primary schools St Mark’s, Dingley, Kingswood, Wallarano and Keysborough Gardens, as well as Mentone Grammar Cadets in army fatigues and Haileybury College Pipes and Drums.

A combined choir from Kingswood, St Mark’s and Dingley primary schools delivered the Australian and New Zealand national anthems and an ANZAC version of I Am Australian.

Vietnam veteran William Williams presented the ode, followed by a minute’s silence.

The annual service, this year held in patches of driving rain, has been organised by Rotary Club of Noble Park-Dingley since 2016.

It features a special emphasis on the children conducting the bulk of the service.

The Rotary club had also fundraised for the striking memorial, which was designed by artist Ben Fasham.