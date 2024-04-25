We will remember them

By Ethan Benedicto

With strong winds blowing the flags and warm sun bearing on the attendees, Endeavour Hills held an Anzac Day ceremony at 11am on Tuesday 23 April.

Held at the Endeavour Hills Peace Memorial, the service was curated by the Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL, and saw the participation of Bruce MP Julian Hill and Southeast Metro MP Ann-Marie Hermans.

Also present were three local primary schools, all accompanied by a select few students and teachers who were part of delivering the wreaths on the monument.

President of the Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL Lance McDermott welcomed everyone, saying that “on this day above all days, we recall those who have served in war and who did not return to receive the grateful thanks of our nation”.

“We remember those who lay in unknown resting places, those gallant men under the sea and those whose lives ended in the vastness of the sky.

“We especially remember those who died as prisoners of war, away from their homeland and far from the comforting presence of their loved ones.”

After delivering a strong speech that delved into camaraderie, sacrifice, duty and service, Mr McDermott represented Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL and delivered the first wreath on the base of the monument.

Following after him was Acting Senior Sergeant for the Endeavour Hills Police Mark Mckley, followed by Julian Hill MP and Ann-Marie Hermans MP.

After members from the Endeavour Hills Shopping Centre delivered their wreaths, children from Thomas Mitchell Primary School presented their wreaths.

Following soon after were children from Southern Cross Primary, James Cook Primary and St Paul Apostle North Primary who delivered their wreaths one after another.

The Last Post played not long after with children from the schools raising the Australian, New Zealand and British flags, followed by a minute’s silence and the national anthem being sung.

The ceremony concluded with Mr McDermott thanking all who attended, with bagpiper Alistair Wright and bugler Alan Collard sounding off the last of their instruments.