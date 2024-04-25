$25,000 generously donated by locals for laptops

Casey residents and long-time library users Robin and Arnis Dzedins have donated $25,000 to Connected Libraries to purchase laptops and Wi-Fi dongles.

“Our gift is a practical way to support our local library service to expand its social inclusion and access programs, especially to those who are learning English and starting to use computers,” Robin said.

“We have chosen to give back to the community through the library because we value the way it has enriched our own lives over many years.”

The laptops will be made available to library members from June 2024. There is no cost to borrow a laptop. Connected Libraries members can search the library catalogue and reserve a laptop by visiting connectedlibraires.org.au

When notified of availability the laptop can be collected from Hampton Park Library.

“Laptops offer members of the Casey community access to technology at home when this might not be possible otherwise. When family budgets are tight this is a wonderful and free resource,” Connected Libraries chief executive officer Beth Luppino said.

Connected Libraries graciously accept donations big or small from community members at any time. The library has Deductible Gift Recipient (DGR) status and donations over $2 are tax deductible.

If you would like to see how you can make a difference at your local library, please visit connectedlibraries.org.au/donations