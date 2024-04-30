Four boys arrested after ute pursuit

Four boys as young as 13 have been arrested after crashing a ute into a tree during a police pursuit through the South East.

A 13-year-old boy, 14-year-old Doveton boy and 15-year-old Springvale boy were arrested near Springvale Road, Glen Waverley about 2am.

A 13-year-old Noble Park boy was located hiding nearby a short time later by a Dog Squad unit.

He sustained a dog bite whilst allegedly attempting to resist being taken into custody and was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they were alerted to a red Isuzu D-Max ute at a Box Hill service station about 12.15am on Tuesday 30 April.

The ute had been allegedly involved in several burglaries and robberies.

It was spotted and tracked by police, including the Airwing, on Wellington Road and Monash Freeway out to Pakenham.

Travelling back inbound on the Monash Freeway, the ute ran over police stop sticks at Glen Iris just before 2am.

Police initiated a pursuit, with a second round of stop sticks deployed.

The ute crashed at slow speed into a tree on Springvale Road, Glen Waverley.

Four boys attempted to flee on foot.

The boys were taken in by police for questioning.

The arrests were part of Operation Trinity – with an intense focus on extra frontline policing at night.

As a result, police say they have made more than 1,400 arrests relating to burglaries and car thefts – with the overwhelming majority of these offenders’ children.

Any information or CCTV/dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au.