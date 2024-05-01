Accused hoon to face 10-day trial

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

An alleged high-speed hoon from Berwick will contest up to 110 charges in a trial lasting an estimated 10 days, Dandenong Magistrates’ Court has heard.

Sushant Mittal is accused of speeding up to 262km/h, drag racing on freeways and seat-swapping with a passenger while driving on the Monash.

He had rejected a sentence indication in March that included a jail term if he pleaded guilty.

At a contest mention on 30 April, a police prosecutor indicated he’d call 10 witnesses, including three expert witnesses, to give evidence over about 10 days.

The police informant who charged Mittal was expected to present a “substantial number” of exhibits over about two days, a prosecutor told the court.

Another two days would be required for the expert evidence, he said.

Defence lawyer Sean Hardy told the court that he expected to call two witnesses.

He said he had no reason to dispute the estimated length of the trial.

The charges relate to 12 alleged high-speed driving incidents in Hallam, Clyde North, Berwick, Dandenong North, Eumemmerring, Mulgrave, Blackburn North, Glen Waverley, Parkville, Mt Waverley, Box Hill North, Wheelers Hill and Melbourne in 2022 and 2023.

They include counts of reckless conduct endangering life, dangerous driving, a P-plater driving a prohibited vehicle, driving at dangerous speed, unlawful assault and driving a vehicle in a race or speed trial on a highway.

On 5 March, Mittal rejected magistrate Fran Medina’s sentence indication of jail and a community corrections order if he pleaded guilty.

His lawyer at the time had submitted for a three-year CCO and three-year loss of licence with a non-conviction.

On 30 April, magistrate Jacinta Studham told Mittal that the sentence indication would have included a discount for pleading guilty.

By contesting the charges, Mittal had lost his entitlement to a discount if found guilty, she said.

Mittal, who is on bail conditions including a ban on driving, will appear at a mention hearing at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 21 May.