Boys in alleged stolen car arrested in Dandenong

Five teens in an allegedly stolen car have been arrested in Dandenong after evading police across the South East, police say.

Police were alerted to the white Mercedes on Springvale Road, Glen Waverley about 3.19am on Friday 10 May.

About 30 minutes later, it was spotted by police in Doncaster where stop sticks were deployed.

With the help of the Air Wing, police followed the car to a home on Benga Avenue Dandenong about 4am.

Mill Park Embona Taskforce detectives arrested three 16-year-old Dandenong boys, a 14-year-old Doveton boy and an 18-year-old Collingwood man shortly after.

The four boys were charged with motor vehicle theft and dealing with property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

They will appear at a children’s court at a later date.

The 18-year-old was released pending further enquiries and was expected to be charged at a later date, police say.

The arrests were part of Operation Trinity, which features extra police resources at night.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au