Ute stolen in Doveton agg burglary

A man is wanted after a $100,000 ute, cash and jewellery were allegedly stolen in an aggravated burglary in Doveton.

The burglar forced entry into a home on Hakea Street where seven people including three children were sleeping about 4am on Monday 29 April, Casey CIU detectives say.

The man allegedly stole car keys and a white Holden Maloo utility with registration DOMNNT.

Shortly after, an unknown man and the ute were captured on CCTV at a service station on Princes Highway, Officer where he stole petrol about 5.28am, police say.

He was described as African appearance and wearing all black clothing.

Police have released a photo of the stolen ute and an image of a man wanted for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au