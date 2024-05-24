Dandenong home destroyed by fire

A home has been destroyed by fire in Dandenong this morning.

FRV crews were called to the residence in Hammond Road at 9.21am.

When they arrived seven minutes later, the blaze had already spread through the building, according to an FRV spokesperson.

“The structure was fully involved with flames spreading into the roof, which had collapsed.”

Firefighters brought the fire under control by 9.58am, and were still at the scene 30 minutes later.

A community warning was issued for smoke in the area, the spokesperson said.

A council building inspector is expected to attend the scene.