Flood concerns rise at Sandown

A Greater Dandenong Council draft report has raised concerns over a “significant lack of information” about flood impacts from a proposed redevelopment of Sandown Racecourse.

On 10 June, councillors were set to vote on the council’s draft submission to the Planning Minister-appointed Sandown Racecourse Advisory Committee.

The committee was appointed by Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny to advise on a proposed C229 rezoning of the 112-hectare racecourse and motor racing circuit.

It would potentially pave the way for a housing estate of at least 7500 dwellings and 16,000 residents.

The council report states that it needs to be satisfied that stormwater and flood flows from Mile Creek and Police Road main drain can be “managed on site” and “not adversely impact on land downstream”.

It stated the proponent’s flood studies were “out of date”, there was no plan to mitigate flooding on downstream properties and that the proposed 60 metre channel should be widened to 100 metres.

The proponent Melbourne Racing Club also failed to specify the location of an additional 18,000 cubic metres of flood storage capacity required on the site, the council stated,

“Officers consider there is a significant lack of information in the documentation regarding flooding impacts and flood management on the site.

“Officers are concerned that if (Planning Scheme Amendment) C229 is approved, and at a later date it eventuates that stormwater cannot be effectively managed on site, what the implications of this will be for surrounding existing residents, new residents within the Sandown development, and Council.”

Melbourne Water has also voiced concerns over drainage and flooding risks.

A flood study cited by Melbourne Water suggested properties would be “significantly impacted” in the case of a flood event similar to February 2011.

“Melbourne Water has asked for changes to the developer’s proposed Drainage and Flood Management Strategy to ensure that new developments don’t negatively impact neighbouring or downstream properties,” a spokesperson told Star Journal last month.

“Before endorsing development plans, the proponent must submit specified reports for assessment, and provide details of proposed drainage works to Melbourne Water for approval.”

Planning consultant Urbis, on behalf of the MRC, in a responding submission stated that there were “differing views” from two flood assessments.

A separate report had found no increase in downstream flooding, Urbis submitted.

“Consequently, we consider that Melbourne Water has had sufficient input into the modelling approach and the flood study is appropriate for the purpose of exhibition.”

The Greater Dandenong Council draft submission stated Sandown is “one of the largest urban renewal sites in Melbourne” with potential for “significant benefit if planned and implemented correctly”.

It would assist in the housing crisis and potentially limit higher-density development in other parts of Greater Dandenong, the report stated.

However, it also harboured concerns over the 20-year “disjointed” and “scattered” rollout of development due to horse racing continuing for “several years”.

For instance, horse racing would hinder access to the hectares of proposed open space inside the track.

The council report also sought a cap of 7500 dwellings and a boost to affordable housing stock from 5 per cent to 20 per cent.

More detail on the fate of 200 trees of “very high” or “high” value was also required.

Greater Dandenong’s draft also calls for more certainty that the site owner would directly fund roads, community facilities, open space and other infrastructure as well as ongoing maintenance.

The MRC plan includes 20,000 square metres of commercial space for offices, dining and retail and more than 20 hectares of public space including open space, a school and community facilities.

The heritage-listed grandstand would be retained.

A MRC spokesperson recently told Star Journal it was pleased that the rezoning was “making good progress”.

“The rezoning process is a planning process only and does not determine the future of racing at Sandown Racecourse.

“Future decisions regarding Sandown will be made in the best interests of the racing industry and ultimately if there is any move to cease racing at Sandown this will be in the hands of the MRC members.”

The public exhibition period for C229 closes on 24 June, followed by a advisory committee directions hearing on 17 July and hearings from 12 August.