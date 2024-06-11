Appeal for witnesses following serious injury collision in Hallam

Police are appealing for public assistance following a collision in Hallam on the morning of Tuesday 11 June.

It is believed a truck travelling north on Belgrave Hallam Road collided with a pedestrian at the intersection of Frawley Road at about 6.30am.

The pedestrian, who is yet to be formally identified, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The truck driver, a 50-year-old Cranbourne West man, remained at the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined and an investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au