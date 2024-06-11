South East unites for planting day.

By Corey Everitt

The South East came together in Officer this past weekend to celebrate World Environment Day by planting a new generation of trees at the Officer Sikh Temple Gurdwara Siri Guru Nanak Darbar.

Over the last several years, the Gurdwara has planted thousands of trees on its grounds with it’s agenda of promoting sustainability and conservation in the community.

Leading the day was Professor Harpreet Kandra who last year was appointed ambassador for Sustainability Victoria’s #SmallActsBigImpacts campaign.

The annual planting day seems to grow larger with each year. It also attracts a host of public leaders, this year included Pakenham MP Emma Vulin, Narre Warren South MP Gary Mass, Narre Warren North MP Belinda Wilson, Cardinia Shire Mayor Jack Kowarzik, Parliamentary Sec for Climate Action MP Sheena Watt, Minister for Climate Action Lily D’Ambrosio and Greater Dandenong Mayor Lana Formoso.

While it’s also a day for many prominent community members dedicated to conservation such as local Alan Cole OAM.