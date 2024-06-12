Free Covid test in Casey

Bakhtar Community Organisation is providing the community with free Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) amid another wave of Covid and flu.

Free RATs are available at its Hallam office on weekdays from 10am to 3pm and at its Noble Park warehouse on weekends from 12pm to 3pm.

Founder and chief executive of Bahktar Community Organisation, Bassir Qadiri, said there was a huge demand in the neighbourhood.

“There is this virus going on and as well as people are confused if it is a different virus or if it’s Covid,” he said.

“That’s why RAT is very popular now, and everybody wants to test that to check if it’s Covid when they are sick.”

“We have got a few hundred sitting there, and then we saw the demand in the community, then we thought why not give it for free, especially for those who are eligible at the community rather than pay $10 at Chemist Warehouse.”

The charity organisation is also committed to providing the community with vital Covid information, especially about vaccinations, in collaboration with FECCA.

Its bi-cultural workers offer support in multiple languages.