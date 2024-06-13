‘Suspicious’ fire at Hallam gym

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a Hallam gym early on Thursday 13 June.

Six fire-brigade pumpers, a ladder platform and 28 firefighters were called to Nitro Gym on Princes Highway just before 4.30am.

The building was “well alight” when fire brigades arrived, according to FRV.

The fire was deemed under control by 4.57am.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said the “exact circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be determined”.

“At this stage the matter is being treated as suspicious.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au