Pakenham man charged after fatal Monash Freeway collision

A Pakenham man has been charged by Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives after a fatal collision in Mulgrave on Wednesday 19 June.

The collision occurred between three vehicles and the rider who was travelling inbound on the Monash Freeway at about 6.15am.

The female rider, a 20-year-old Clyde North woman, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later passed-away.

All drivers of the vehicles stopped at the scene.

The driver of a Nissan hatchback sustained minor injuries and was conveyed to hospital for treatment.

The driver of a Nissan Patrol, a 34-year-old Pakenham man, was charged with dangerous driving causing death.

He will appear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 24 June.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au