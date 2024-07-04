Ace reporter living out his dream

Former Star News sports reporter Marc McGowan is living out a childhood dream, covering the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London for The Age.

McGowan, who grew up in Narre Warren North, made his ambition clear at his first job interview with Star back in 2006.

Editor Garry Howe remembers he and fellow interviewer Narelle Coulter affording themselves a wry smile when the university graduate laid out his future plans.

“I’m not sure there was actually an eye-roll, but that was the intention,” Howe laughed. “I don’t think Marc has forgiven us for that.”

McGowan built up the Star News sports section from June 2006 to October 2009 before leaving to further his career with the likes of the McPherson Newspaper Group in Shepparton, the NT News in Darwin, the Herald-Sun and covering elite football at AFL Media.

“I’m so thrilled he has got to live out his dream,” Howe said. “It just goes to show what skill, ambition and hard work can achieve.”