Young voices in Crime Stoppers message

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Lyndhurst Secondary College students have helped mould a new crime-fighting campaign urging young people to ‘Share If You Care’.

Crime Stoppers Victoria used feedback from students to hone a message for youths to report crimes such as knife fights, car thefts, robberies and aggravated burglaries.

One key factor is that young people can remain unknown as they upload footage or snapshots on their phones to the Crime Stoppers website, chief executive Stella Smith said.

“Students told us that young people are more likely to come forward if they don’t identify themselves.”

Students also made it clear that they care about their friends and family and don’t want to see anyone get hurt, such as by reporting on planned fights beforehand.

As part of the campaign, a video demonstrates how easy it is to report online and share footage and social media content to Crime Stoppers.

A student voice recorded for the campaign implores: “What if that was you?”, “What if that was your family? What if that was your friend?” and “Wouldn’t you like someone to do something about it?”

Ms Smith praised the “absolutely fantastic” contribution of Lyndhurst Secondary College “from the principal to the students”.

“Students have really driven the messaging such as Share If You Care.”

They also shaped some of the terminology, preferring the phrase that you can report crime and “stay unknown” rather than being “anonymous”.

“They know better than what we do about what young people.

“They’ve got the insights and the facts so that we can help to keep people safe.”

Students also told of the sorts of offences that they see and share on their social-media news feeds each day, but which weren’t being passed onto police or Crime Stoppers.

Many of them had not been aware of Crime Stoppers as an option, Ms Smith said.

Crime Stoppers will take the campaign to schools for students, parents and guardians to talk about youth violence.

According to official crime stats, serious and violent offences have soared among 14-to-17-year olds over the past year across Victoria.

To report information, contact crimestoppersvic.com.au or 1800 333 000.