Homemaker trade restrictions lift

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Retail restrictions at Springvale Homemaker Centre are set to be eased in a new planning amendment endorsed by a divided Greater Dandenong Council.

The proposal would lift the strict conditions that ban certain types of shops, such as clothing retailers and supermakets.

Currently retailers at the SHC can only sell or hire bikes, outdoor furniture and sports equipment, kitchen or bathroom items, pet supplies, or baby furniture and equipment.

The new conditions allow for a small supermarket not exceeding 500 square metres of floor space at the 917 Princes Highway site.

Greens councillor Rhonda Garad noted with irony that she supported the change, whereas the usually pro-free-market Crs Tim Dark and Bob Milkovic were against.

“I’m surprised we have two business people who are very pro-business who are concerned about helping businesses.”

Cr Garad said that the restrictions – once designed to protect surrounding retailers – were now causing concerns about the Homemaker’s viability.

The changes would address the dearth of small supermarkets in the immediate area, she said.

Also in favour, Cr Sean O’Reilly said businesses needed “a bit of leeway” in tough economic times.

“As we hopefully come out of this slowdown we want local jobs and this centre provides local jobs.

“How far does this council go with telling businesses how they should operate? If this council believes in free enterprise … councillors should be supporting this motion.”

He played down impacts on Springvale’s “congested” central business district close to two kilometres away, noting Homemaker was unlikely to add “10 types of noodle shops”.

Home to retail giants IKEA and Harvey Norman, Homemaker’s main retail competitors were in the neighbouring City of Monash, he said.

In opposition, Cr Dark said the “plan by stealth” would inflict “substantial” damage to Springvale traders and retailers.

It would be direct competition to Springvale Marketplace, and undermine the millions of dollars spent by Greater Dandenong to build up the Springvale CBD.

Though a “big believer in the free market”, there were limitations, he said.

He questioned the threat to Homemaker’s viability, noting it was already busy on weekends.

Cr Milkovic, also opposed, said multinationals like IKEA needed far less support than small retailers in Springvale.

He didn’t want to see a repeat of Dandenong Plaza shopping centre “nearly killing” shopping strips in central Dandenong.

“We don’t want to have the danger of these businesses (in central Springvale) relocating to Springvale Homemaker.”

The proposed change, Amendment C244gdan, will be now forwarded for approval by Planning Minister Sonia Kilkenny.