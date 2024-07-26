Eight boys in alleged stolen car charged

A 13-year-old driver from Dandenong and seven other teens in an allegedly stolen Mercedes have been charged after being tracked across the South East by police.

Officers, including Operation Trinity units, caught sight of the vehicle on Mimosa Street in Glen Waverley about 12.30am on Thursday 25 July.

With the assistance of the Air Wing, units continued to follow the allegedly stolen vehicle along the Monash Freeway, where stop sticks were successfully deployed about 2.10am.

Investigators allege that the Mercedes came to a stop on Tivendale Road in Officer.

Police swiftly moved in and arrested the eight teens.

The Mercedes was stolen from an address in Malvern about 4am on 24 July, police say.

• A 13-year-old Dandenong boy has been charged with car theft, dangerous driving and unlicensed driving. He has been bailed to appear at a Children’s Court at a later date.

• A 16-year-old Dandenong boy has been charged with car theft and has been bailed to appear at a Children’s Court at a later date.

• A 15-year-old Dandenong boy has been charged with car theft and has been bailed to appear at a Children’s Court at a later date.

• A 17-year-old Frankston boy has been charged with car theft and has been bailed to appear at a Children’s Court at a later date.

• A 16-year-old Dandenong boy has been charged with car theft and has been bailed to appear at a Children’s Court at a later date.

• A 17-year-old Narre Warren boy has been charged with car theft and has been bailed to appear at a Children’s Court at a later date.

• A 17-year-old Cranbourne North boy was charged with car theft and appeared before an out of sessions hearing and was bailed to appear at a Children’s Court at a later date.

• A 14-year-old Doveton boy was charged with car theft and remanded to appear at a Children’s Court at a later date.