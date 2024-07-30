Sandown hearings off and racing

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Ahead of public hearings, a large chorus of opponents have raged against a controversial proposal to redevelop Sandown Racecourse into a vast housing estate.

The Sandown Raceourse Advisory Committee has scheduled a month of hearings on the proposed Amendment C229gdan in Spring Street (19 August-16 September) and Greater Dandenong Civic Centre (10 and 11 September).

It will later report its recommendations to the Planning Minister on the proposed 7500-dwelling, 16,000 resident estate with open spaces, community, office and retail facilities on the 112-hectare site.

Most of the 255 written submissions from stakeholders such as horse trainers, jockeys, motor racing clubs as well as residents vehemently oppose the plan.

Government bodies including Greater Dandenong Council, Frankston Council and Melbourne Water have submitted concerns over downstream flood risks from a “naturalized” Mile Creek.

The overwhelming majority of racing enthusiasts pleaded for the retention of the “iconic” and “sacred” 60-year-old facility.

Some cited the horse track as one of the best and safest in Australia.

Trainer Pat Carey wrote: “Sandown is a superior race course with a surface for racing that does not have an equal.

“It is absolutely crucial to the south-east corridor where the majority of horses are trained that they can access and race on a track that is widely regarded as being one of the top three premium tracks in Australia.”

Victorian Jockeys Association submitted that Sandown was “one of, if not the, safest, best and fairest racecourses in Australia for both horse and rider”.

Motor sport bodies cited Sandown as the last racing circuit in metro Melbourne. Its loss – without an alternate venue – would severely hinder motor racing in Victoria, Motorsport Australia submitted.

In support of the rezoning, Racing Victoria – though citing Sandown as a “key” racecourse – says it could manage without the racecourse.

“RV has optionality regarding future racecourse allocations given significant land holdings that it owns elsewhere.”

Some of Sandown’s neighbouring residents supported the end of racing and the extra dwellings during a housing crisis.

However, other residents were concerned by extra traffic congestion and potentially greater flooding.

Melbourne Water, South East Water and Greater Dandenong Council awaited more details on flood mitigation and the proposal to “naturalise” Mile Creek waterway.

The council report states that it needs to be satisfied that stormwater and flood flows from Mile Creek and Police Road main drain can be “managed on site” and “not adversely impact on land downstream”.

South East Water stated there could be an increased risk of flooding downstream properties around Heatherton Road, but less risk at Ross Reserve and Corrigan Road.

“This increase is considered an unacceptable impact which is further exacerbated when considering the climate change scenario.”

Melbourne Water said it was unclear if plans for 18,000 cubic-metres of on-site flood storage were sufficient. It stated that detailed drainage and flood strategies needed to be prepared before the amendment was decided.

Frankston Council stated the proposal’s flood modelling should be revised to include climate change. “This is particularly relevant at the moment, given the recent (flooding) events in Maribyrnong at the Kensington Banks estate.”

In one of its submissions, proponent Melbourne Racing Club stated it was “confident” that it could address the drainage and flooding concerns.

Environment Protection Authority Victoria requested more details on potential land contamination which would be unsuitable for childrens playgrounds and schools.

The Department of Transport and Planning said there were insufficient details to show if the current overpass access from Princes Highway was suitable for a future estate.

Greater Dandenong Environment Group pitched for the retention of the site’s “urban forest” of 1300 trees, particularly 200-plus of very high and high value. It criticized the lack of a canopy cover target for the estate.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Racing Club submitted the estate would have a “net community benefit” with housing near Sandown Park railway station and employment clusters. It would help Greater Dandenong meet the State target of 57,000 extra dwellings by 2051.

MRC expects most of the 7500 dwellings at Sandown will be apartments (4500), with townhouses making up the remainder.

There would be 375 allocated for affordable housing (5 per cent), but relatively more high-income, white-collar workers are expected to live there.

The 16,000 residents will be predominantly 25-44 year olds – a key demographic for apartment living.

Downsizers were expected as well, although 65 and overs will be a smaller relative part of the estate.

About 8.7 hectares would be allocated as useable public open space.