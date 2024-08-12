Crs go head to head

by Sahar Foladi

Two pairs of sitting councillors are set to go head-to-head at the upcoming Greater Dandenong Council elections in October.

Councillors Rhonda Garad and Angela Long are set for a face-off in Cleeland Ward, as are deputy mayor Richard Lim and Sean O’Reilly in Springvale North Ward.

In Cleeland, Cr Garad believes she can be a strong and loud voice for the residents while the incumbent Cr Long moves to defend her territory.

Cr Garad – who is shifting from Keysborough South Ward – says she’s running “for Cleeland Ward” and not “against Angela.”

“It’s not about Angela, it’s about what people need.

“I’ve had conversations with people. They feel there isn’t a strong voice standing up for people around particularly the top-end sections (north of David and Clow Streets, including Dandenong High School, Dandenong Hospital and Dandenong Market).

“It’s time somebody became a strong voice for this area and people can see that I do make a profile. I will be that loud voice and people have seen that demonstrated.

“I think I have a strong voice and have a strong chance but you never know at an election. Its unknown until that last vote is cast.”

She has lived in Cleeland Ward for the past 30 years saying she has “watched a lot of deterioration” numbering the Dandenong Community Hub and Dandenong Market as the two main reasons she’s running in the seat.

“We used to have toy library maternity centres. We’ve seen that go with no replacement.

“Whist other parts of the municipalities received a lot of things like community facilities I watched our area lose a lot of community facilities. I think that it’s very concerning because we have a very high need and the population will be doubled within the next decade.”

Running as a Greens Party member in the local council elections, Cr Garad says Covid highlighted the importance of green spaces and actions like mapping needs to be done to ensure “adequate tree planting” and a proper maintenance of parks.

While Cr Garad thinks she may have a “strong chance” to win the Cleeland seat, Cr Long is a long-term councillor of more than two decades who currently holds the Cleeland seat.

Cr Garad counters the “long-term councillor” argument saying, “this is not about an individual’s rights over the role, it”s about what’s best for Dandenong.”

At least three ALP members are running for the popular ward – Cr Long, refugee advocate of 30 years Wicki Wickiramasingham and Yarraman by-election candidate Zahra Haydarbig.

Councillor Long has served as a councillor for 24 years, a three-time mayor (most recently 2020-21) and has lived in the same house in City of Greater Dandenong for the past 53 years where her family grew and her children attended the local schools.

Initially, she was disappointed to hear of Cr Garad’s plans but believes “everyone has the same right” to run.

“You can’t come in after a couple of months and think people will support you. I’m a very strong voice for the Cleeland Ward and have been for a number of years.”

Although not endorsed by the Australian Labor Party, she is a life member, the vice president of the ALP Dandenong branch and a “very active member for over 40 years.”

“I belong to large community groups, I run a senior club now. People who come in last minute…to think everyone will vote for you- they don’t know you whereas I’m in the same house for 53 years,” Cr Long says.

According to Cr Long, she belongs to 18 clubs and committees and serves as a president for 4 to 5 of them.

“You’ve got to be out there (in the community) not just the last six to eight weeks. You have to be there for years for people to know you.”

She has supported the Dandenong Wellbeing Centre as replacement to the “very old” Oasis saying it’s about time for a new one.

“We waited a long time for it. With rate capping it’s hard to get all major projects up and we need to focus on one project at a time to do it well.”

Zahra Haydarbig is running for the second time for City of Greater Dandenong Council.

She moved from Shepparton to live in Dandenong in 2021 and has continued to support the multicultural community in the municipality and businesses.

According to her, residents want to see fresh faces within the council chamber.

“From what I’ve gathered from speaking with business owners and residents, I can confidently say many residents believe that now it’s time for a change, to have a new councillor (for Cleeland Ward) who is more passionate about stronger local advocacy.

“Given that councillors already served a full term, nothing much has been achieved or addressed across the Cleeland Ward unfortunately.”

Haydarbig believes her active community engagement throughout the years within social community services such as ASRC, SECL, SisterWorks, SES and Dandenong Market will work in her favour as a “familiar face” to the community with an”inclusive voice.”

“As a school councillor at Lyndale Greens Primary School and as an active local advocate, again I put up my hand running for my ward.

“I believe that the local residents and the local business owners will place their first votes for me in October this year because everyone wants our ward to be out of this limbo and thrive in many areas from this year onwards.”

Her top priorities are dealing with the evidently increasing homelessness crisis in Greater Dandenong particularly on Cleeland and Clow streets and working with Neighbourhood Watch on community safety issues.

In discussions with local business owners, Haydarbig is also advocating for long-term business grants.

Wickiramasingham, a Greater Dandenong Living Treasure and 2019 Citizen of the Year, told Star Journal last week that he’s standing to correct the lack of councillors from an Indian, Malaysian or Sri Lankan background.

On council, he’d like to push for businesses to employ more local residents, overseas students, refugees and asylum seekers.

Other issues are parking in central Dandenong, a lack of housing, especially for rough sleepers, and BBQ and other facilities at Gerard Street Reserve.