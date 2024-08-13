Dandenong Sth factory destroyed by fire

A factory has been destroyed by a fierce fire on Healey Road Dandenong South in the early hours of Tuesday 13 August.

At least 30 fire fighters from both CFA and FRV with seven pumpers and two ladder platforms took four hours to bring the blaze under control.

Multiple triple-0 calls alerted emergency authorties to the building fire about 2.17am.

The fire was confined to one building in the industrial park, the FRV stated. It wasn’t brought under control until after 6am.

“The response was quickly escalated with extra pumpers from both FRV and CFA responding.”

A Vic Emergency advice message issued for Dandenong South warned of visible smoke, but no threat to the community.

Frankston-Dandenong Road has been reduced to one lane southbound at Cojo Place.