Sandown hearings start Monday

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A marathon month of hearings into the controversial redevelopment of Sandown Racecourse is set to start on Monday 19 August.

The Sandown Racecourse Advisory Committee will hear submissions from a wide array of stakeholders, residents and user groups on the proposed 7500-dwelling, 16,000 resident estate with open spaces, community, office and retail facilities on the 112-hectare site.

On the first day, it will hear opening submissions from the proponent Melbourne Racing Club as well as Greater Dandenong Council.

Melbourne Water, the Department of Transport and Planning (DTP), the Department of Education, Heritage Victoria and Environment Protection Authority Victoria (EPA) will also present their opening arguments.

After hearings, the committee will report its findings to the Planning Minister.

MRC is scheduled to present its case across six days on 20-21 August, 26-27 August and 2-3 September.

It is expected to call evidence from experts in affordable housing, drainage and flooding, traffic, development contributions, heritage, landscaping and retail economics.

Their submissions will be interceded by a site inspection at Sandown on 22 August and an EPA Victoria submission on 28 August.

Greater Dandenong Council follows on 4-6 September, calling experts in planning, development contributions and infrastructure costings.

The Department of Education, DTP, Heritage Victoria and Melbourne Water will present on Monday 9 September.

On 10-11 September, the committee shifts to Dandenong Civic Centre to hear from a long list of individuals and community groups.

They include user groups Historic Touring Car Association of Victoria, AusCycling and Australian Trainers Association, as well as Sporting Shooters’ Association of Australia, which is based near Sandown.

Greater Dandenong Environment Council and Noble Park Dandenong Cycling Club will also present.

Closing arguments will be submitted by the council and MRC on 16 September.

Most of the 255 written submissions prior to the hearings were from stakeholders such as horse trainers, jockeys, motor racing clubs who pleaded for the retention of the “iconic” and “sacred” 60-year-old facility.

Some of Sandown’s neighbouring residents supported the end of racing and the extra dwellings during a housing crisis.

However, other residents were concerned by extra traffic congestion and potentially greater flooding.

Government bodies including Greater Dandenong Council, Frankston Council and Melbourne Water have submitted concerns over downstream flood risks from a “naturalized” Mile Creek.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Racing Club submitted the estate would have a “net community benefit” with housing near Sandown Park railway station and employment clusters.

It would help Greater Dandenong meet its State-nominated target of 57,000 extra dwellings by 2051.

MRC expects most of the 7500 dwellings at Sandown will be apartments (4500), with townhouses making up the remainder.

There would be 375 allocated for affordable housing (5 per cent), but relatively more high-income, white-collar workers are expected to live there.

The 16,000 residents will be predominantly 25-44 year olds – a key demographic for apartment living.

Downsizers were expected as well, although 65 and overs will be a smaller relative part of the estate.

About 8.7 hectares would be allocated as useable public open space.

Most of the hearings will be held at Planning Panels Victoria in Spring Street, Melbourne. They will be publicly streamed online.