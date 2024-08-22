Endeavour Hills man arrested after arson attacks and ram raid

Detectives from Taskforce Lunar have charged a man following a number of arson attacks on tobacco stores and vehicles as well as the theft of vehicles.

A 20-year-old Endeavour Hills man was arrested on Wednesday 21 August, and charged with five counts of criminal damage by fire (two relating to buildings and three relating to vehicles), three counts of theft of motor vehicle and burglary.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 14 November.

The charges relate to a number of incidents, including:

• An arson at a tobacco store on High Street in Melton on 11 August. A previously stolen Audi rammed the store around 3.25am, before both were set alight.

• An arson at a tobacco store on Belair Avenue in Glenroy on 17 August, and an arson on a van at the same address around 4.45am that morning.

• A ram raid at a McBride Avenue tobacco store in Wonthaggi around 3am on 19 August, and a subsequent arson on a previously stolen Mazda 3, which was used to ram the business.

The three counts of theft of motor vehicle relate to the allegedly stolen Audi on 11 August, the theft of a Volkswagen Tiguan on 11 August and theft of the Mazda 3 on 19 August.

Nobody was inside any of the premises at the time but the buildings sustained damage.

“The estimated cost of the damage from these arson attacks is well and truly above a million dollars,” said Detective Inspector Graham Banks, Taskforce Lunar.

“Since Taskforce Lunar was established last October, we have arrested almost 80 people involved in serious and violent offending linked to the illicit tobacco trade, and we will continue to do so.

“The reckless nature of these fires poses a significant risk to the life and property of innocent parties and that is completely unacceptable. While we have arrested a number of people already, we will relentlessly keep working our way up until we get all the way to the top of these organised crime groups.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on illegal activity related to illicit tobacco is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au