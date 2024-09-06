Toolkit for rainbow libraries

A toolkit to provide more inclusive spaces for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and gender diverse, intersex, queer and asexual (LGBTIQA+) communities in libraries has been launched in Springvale.

Equality Minister Harriet Shing and Public Libraries Victoria chief executive Angela Savage unveiled the Rainbow Libraries Toolkit on Friday 30 August – also Wear it Purple Day.

The State Government allocated $14,020 to develop the toolkit with Switchboard Victoria.

It responded to the vilification of LGBTIQA+ communities in response to drag story time events at libraries including Bunjil Place and Oakleigh.

“We will always back our LGBTIQA+ communities as we work to build a state where all people, regardless of their sexuality or gender identity, can live wholly and freely,” Shing said.

The toolkit will guide staff on planning for inclusive library events, making library spaces visibly inclusive and how book collections can better meet the needs of diverse rainbow communities.

Savage said it affirmed libraries’ commitment to creating “safe, welcoming and inclusive spaces for our diverse communities”.

– After years of talks, Greater Dandenong Council endorsed terms-of-reference for its first LBGTIQA+ advisory committee last month.

Applications for members of the committee close on 24 September.