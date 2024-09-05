Weathering the storms of our times

Often the subject of small talk, the weather – and its link to our humanity – is being deeply examined in Fusion Theatre’s latest production.

The Weathering delves into human emotions, resilience and weather particularly in times of climate change, says artistic director and Deakin University drama academic Jo Raphael.

“The sky cracks open, a drip becomes a deluge. People huddle together for protection.

“They explore their humanity and fears, they sing and laugh together, and find strength to weather storms.

“The Weathering is a testament to our ability to withstand and emerge stronger, especially when we are together.”

It was born from nine months of creative development with the diverse 20-member cast.

Raphael said the collaborative process resulted in a “new experiment” in theatre making.

“Rather than work with previously written scripts, we devise original performance developed through improvisation techniques and based on the unique stories and contributions of our diverse participating actors and directors.

“It is a joy to create with the Fusion ensemble, such a wide range of artists, including people with disability, neuro-diversity and ABI.

“The diversity of our ensemble leads to exciting and innovative approaches to theatre-making.”

Associate director and Deakin colleague Darcy McGaw calls the show a “whirlwind” and a “melting pot of movement, text, design, live and recorded audio and sound”.

“Joy, turbulence, relief, a challenging of our audience,” McGaw says.

“The Weathering shines light on the climate crisis and our ability to withstand and emerge stronger, through the lens of people living with and without disability.”

Actor Jean-Marie Cadby said the cast had dwelt on the impacts of severe weather and climate change.

“It affects everyone. It especially affects the most disadvantaged in society.”

Colleague cast member Andy McKinnon says it is “a story that needs to be told.”

“It is our story, but it is everyone’s story.”

The show also features original music from Fusion musical director Ross Attrill.

The Weathering is at Black Box Theatre, Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, Dandenong on 19 and 20 September, 7.30pm and 21 September, 5pm.