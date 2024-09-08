EPA begins Supreme Court action against Veolia

Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) Victoria has started civil proceedings against Hallam Road landfill operator Veolia in the Supreme Court, alleging a range of serious non-compliances with the State’s environmental protection laws.

The environment regulator announced the news on Tuesday 3 September.

It stated in its media release that odour emissions from Veolia’s Hallam Road landfill had been a persistent problem impacting the local community and the environment.

“While EPA maintains regulatory oversight of the site, conducting regular inspections, issuing remedial notices and tracking Veolia’s management of leachate and landfill gas, EPA believes Veolia has failed to take all reasonably practicable measures to minimise risks from their activity and prevent emissions of odour beyond the landfill,” EPA stated.

“Using powers under the Environment Protection Act 2017 that came into effect in July 2021, EPA is seeking civil remedies against the company.

“This latest action is an escalation of ongoing regulatory action against the company.”

EPA alleged the company did not comply with the requirements of its operating licence and failed to meet its general environmental duty, due to the prolonged impacts of odour from its landfill on residents.

“EPA has been acting for the community for several years, requiring Veolia to better manage the source of the odours from its Hallam Road landfill,” EPA Southern Metropolitan Melbourne Regional manager Bianca Sigismundi said.

“Despite that, we believe Veolia has failed to comply so far as reasonably practicable, and odour remains an ongoing issue.

“EPA will always use all its regulatory powers to address non-compliance that can impact human health and the environment.”

A spokesperson for Veolia said: “We are aware of a recent civil claim lodged by the Victorian EPA in relation to Hallam Road, and we are reviewing their statement of claim.”

Veolia was recently found by the Supreme Court to breach its licence and the general environmental duty at the Hallam Road landfill after its neighbour Winsome Anderson, who owned a 38-hectare property east of the landfill, launched the lawsuit against the landfill operator in 2022.