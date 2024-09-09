$1m reward in homicide probe

A $1 million reward has been offered over a fatal shooting linked to a torched 4WD in Endeavour Hills.

Homicide Squad detectives were announcing the reward for information over the shooting of Mohammed Keshtiar in South Yarra just over a year ago.

Keshtiar was shot a number of times in the upper body in a drive-by shooting while walking with a male associate along Almeida Crescent on Friday 4 August 2023, police say.

About 11.37pm, the pair was approached by a stolen grey Toyota Prado.

The vehicle slowed as it passed by the two men, before a passenger fired several shots in their direction.

Keshtiar was struck several times and collapsed to the ground.

His associate was not physically injured during the incident and managed to flee to safety.

The grey Prado then pulled up alongside Keshtiar, and a passenger wearing dark-coloured clothing exited the vehicle and fired further shots into the victim.

The 4WD was then captured on CCTV travelling north on Chapel Street and east on Alexandra Avenue.

Witnesses attempted to administer first aid before emergency services arrived. Keshtiar was conveyed to hospital where he later died.

On Saturday 5 August at 4.38am, the stolen Prado was located on fire in Churchill Park Drive in Endeavour Hills.

Investigators believe this was a planned, targeted execution with at least two individuals involved directly in the shooting, with support from a number more.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone with any knowledge on those responsible for the shooting and who were inside the stolen grey Prado.

“We know our victim had connections to a number of organised crime groups. This has added complexity to the investigation and our lines of enquiry, including determining a motive,” Detective Inspector Dean Thomas from the Homicide Squad said.

“We also know that there are multiple individuals in the wider community who will have inside knowledge of the planning and the identity of those who took part in the shooting. We are particularly keen to hear from those people.

“What is clear to us is that this was a deliberate, targeted organised crime hit. It was more than a simple street exchange – Mohammed’s murder involved a confronting level of public violence.”

A reward of up to $1 million will be paid at the discretion of the Chief Commissioner of Police for information leading to the apprehension and subsequent conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Mohammed Keshtiar.

The Director of Public Prosecutions will consider, according to established guidelines, the granting of indemnification from prosecution to any person who provides information as to the identity of the principal offender or offenders in this matter.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

Quotes attributable to